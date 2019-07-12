Thames Hospice holds special gathering for terminally ill Meet and Mingle founder

A charity founder with terminal cancer enjoyed some precious time with her friends and colleagues at Thames Hospice last week.

Aksa Marshal, 56, the brainchild behind Slough voluntary organisation Meet and Mingle, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago and is undergoing palliative care treatment at the Hatch Lane hospice in Windsor.

Meet and Mingle - running since 2013 - is a non-profit charity for women in and around Slough who feel lonely, isolated, depressed or stressed.

The group provides activities for women, days out and cultural activities.

It was awarded with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2017 and now holds more than 350 members. It has also branched out to provide support groups including the Macmillan Cancer Support Group.

About 200 people attended the informal gathering on Friday, July 5 where Aksa was able to sit in comfort around those who she worked with during her charitable work.

A cheque of £600 was also presented to the hospice following a sponsored walk.

Aksa said: "It was very touching and quite emotional.

"It was a lovely afternoon.

"I couldn't have done this without my husband or two girls. The group will carry on, they have promised me they will keep it going.

"I just want to thank and praise God for what he has done in Slough. I want to thank everyone who has supported us and my family, daughters, husband, who have been very supportive.

"Also to the Slough Express who have been great with giving us media coverage."

Stephanie Peters​, head of marketing at Thames Hospice, said: "Aksa has been really poorly and has not been able to get involved in her charity work.

"[This was] an opportunity for those people who love her to come to an informal gathering at the hospice with Aksa, and for Aksa to see her friends and colleagues.

"It was absolutely amazing. It was lovely for her to have that opportunity to see everyone she has worked with and was the best place for this to happen.

"She is such an incredible person."

Aksa moved to the UK from Pakistan with her husband Shahzad more than 30 years ago and has two daughters: Ana Marshal, 27 and Asa Marshal, 30.