Police seeking men with information on Slough distraction burglary

Burglars distracted a woman in her 60s while stealing cash and cards from her home in Slough.

Police are seeking two men who may have information on the distraction burglary which took place in Rochford Gardens on Wednesday at about 12.20pm.

During the incident, two offenders approached the victim, and while she was distracted her bedroom was searched, and cards, cash and a purse were taken.

The police have released CCTV images of the two men they want to speak to.

Detective Constable Isabel Harvey said: “I am releasing these images to the public and urge anyone who recognises the people to please contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190209705’ or make a report online."