Trio arrested following stabbing in Slough

Three people from Slough have been arrested in connection with a stabbing which took place in the town yesterday (July 12).

Two men, aged 46 and 20, and a woman, 40, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent today (June 13).

All three are in police custody.

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Alderbury Road at 10.30pm yesterday (Friday) where the victim, a man in his fifties, was stabbed, sustaining serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he is now in a stable condition.

Investigating officer DC Zoe Batten, from Force CID at Slough, said: “We would like to reassure the public that arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

“We would also like to reassure the public that we believe this incident to be isolated, and that there is no threat to the wider community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting URN 1861 12/7.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.