SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 14
21 °C
Mon, 15
21 °C
Tue, 16
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews issue smoke detector warning after bedroom fire in Slough

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters have reminded people to make sure that their smoke detectors are in working order after attending a bedroom fire in Slough last night (Saturday).

    The small blaze in the terraced house in Sheffield Road was attended by two crews from Slough and one from Langley. They spent about an hour there. 

    The bedroom was being used as a prayer room, which had the smoke detectors covered up due to previous building work. The fire did not spread and was confined to the room of origin. 

    No people were injured and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

    Firefighters reminded people of the importance of working smoke detectors and to ensure they are not covered. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved