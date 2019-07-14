Fire crews issue smoke detector warning after bedroom fire in Slough

Firefighters have reminded people to make sure that their smoke detectors are in working order after attending a bedroom fire in Slough last night (Saturday).

The small blaze in the terraced house in Sheffield Road was attended by two crews from Slough and one from Langley. They spent about an hour there.

The bedroom was being used as a prayer room, which had the smoke detectors covered up due to previous building work. The fire did not spread and was confined to the room of origin.

No people were injured and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Firefighters reminded people of the importance of working smoke detectors and to ensure they are not covered.