Moped rider suffers 'serious leg injury' in Slough crash

A witness appeal has been launched after a moped rider suffered a serious leg injury in Slough on Friday.

At about 3.50pm a black Sym moped was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Corolla in Stoke Road, Slough, close to the junction with Mill Street.

The rider of the moped, a man in his twenties, seriously injured his leg and had to be taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Fallon, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses that saw this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that may assist us with this investigation.

“Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190221406 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”