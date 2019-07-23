Slough MP Tan Dhesi urges people not to swim in Jubilee River

Slough MP Tan Dhesi has urged people to 'be careful' and keep out of the Jubilee River, following the deaths of two young men last summer.

Slough Borough Council has launched a campaign to keep people out of the river during the summer.

Dajarn Daly, 17, lost his life last July after going into the water as temperatures soared. His family has joined the council in warning other young people of the dangers of the river due to strong undercurrents near the weir and the very cold temperature of the water.

Najeeb Niazi, 22, also died after being dragged under the river by strong undercurrents in June last year.

The Jubilee River is not for swimming during the summer holidays says @TanDhesi who has endorsed our campaign to prevent injury and possible death by getting into the water. Listen #staysafe #summerholidays pic.twitter.com/vIMEpycNHL — SBC (@SloughCouncil) July 19, 2019

Mr Dhesi said: “The river is very unsafe because of the strong undercurrent which can drag people down and because of how cold the water is which can lead to cold water shock.

“Sadly, there were two fatalities last year and I have brought this up in Parliament.

“Please be very careful along the Jubilee River and take notice of the signs because the consequences of getting in the water can be serious."

Mr Dhesi joined representatives from the Environment Agency, the council and Jamie Green, the director of the Jubilee River Riverside Centre who regularly tells people paddling in the water about the dangers.

He said: "There were two young girls here recently who were getting into the water and I told them to get out as two young lads died here last summer. They got out, they listened. Before the deaths people would ignore me."