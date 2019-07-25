Traffic lights out at two Slough junctions

11:27AM, Thursday 25 July 2019
Traffic lights are completely out at two junctions, Slough Borough Council has said this morning.
The lights at the junction of Buckingham Avenue, Fairlie Road and Falmouth Road and the junction of Bath Road, St Andrew’s Way and Walpole Road are out.
“Engineers have been called out. Please take extra care at these junctions,” the council said.
