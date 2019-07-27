Slough robber knocked out victim in 'frightening incident'

Police are seeking a robber who punched his victim several times in the head in a 'frightening incident' in Slough.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place in Trelawney Avenue between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, to come forward.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was walking outside Holy Trinity Catholic Church when the offender approached him and punched him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious.

A smartphone and reading glasses were stolen, and the victim sustained a potential broken jaw and needed stitches on a cut to his face.

The offender is described as being an Asian or North African man, about 5ft 6ins tall in his early or mid-thirties with short hair.

He was seen riding a child's bike and after the incident he walked into the Co-Op supermarket in Trelawney Avenue.

Detective Constable Jennifer said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

“Likewise, if anybody believes they know the offender, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190215852.

“If you don’t wish to talk directly with police, you can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”