SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 30
20 °C
Wed, 31
21 °C
Thu, 01
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough kitchen fire started in extractor fan

    George Roberts

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    A fire in a Slough kitchen extractor fan was attended by firefighters last night.

    Three crews were called to a home in Broadmark Road, Slough, at about 8.30pm to deal with the kitchen fire, which had started in an extractor fan above the hob.

    Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to douse the flames, preventing the fire from spreading across the room.

    They are not certain how the fire started, but consider it most likely to have been an electrical fault.

    No people were harmed in the incident, and the occupants of the house had left the building before the firefighters arrived.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved