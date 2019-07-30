Slough kitchen fire started in extractor fan

A fire in a Slough kitchen extractor fan was attended by firefighters last night.

Three crews were called to a home in Broadmark Road, Slough, at about 8.30pm to deal with the kitchen fire, which had started in an extractor fan above the hob.

Firefighters used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to douse the flames, preventing the fire from spreading across the room.

They are not certain how the fire started, but consider it most likely to have been an electrical fault.

No people were harmed in the incident, and the occupants of the house had left the building before the firefighters arrived.