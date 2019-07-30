Two men advised to go to hospital after Slough 'hazardous material' leak

A 'hazardous material' leak in Slough led firefighters to advise two men to go to hospital.

A crew from Slough Fire Station attended an incident in Northampton Avenue at 3pm this afternoon, where a flammable liquid had leaked out of its storage container.

The liquid, a kind of heating oil, had escaped a storage container and came into contact with the two men who were working near it.

The liquid did not ignite, and the firefighters contained the leak after about an hour, preventing the oil from entering the water supply.

They urged the two men to go to hospital for checks. No other people were harmed in the incident.