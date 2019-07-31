Brexit Party founder claims patients from abroad being treated at non-existent 'Slough General'

04:28PM, Wednesday 31 July 2019
A non-existent hospital in Slough has been trending on social media after the Brexit Party founder claimed patients are being treated there after flying in from abroad.
Catherine Blaiklock, who launched the anti-EU party in April, tweeted yesterday that she had received a messaging stating that major operations on the NHS are being sold in Pakistan, with patients being treated at ‘Slough General’ after arriving in the UK.
The tweet said: “Someone told me this is happening. This is a text I received.
“Major operations are sold in Pakistan and performed by the NHS in London.
“Patients arrive at Heathrow and are collected and taken to Slough General. Everyone is on the take abusing the system.”
It is not clear which facility she is referring to as the hospitals offering NHS services in Slough are Wexham Park Hospital and Upton Hospital.
Slough MP Tan Dhesi hit back and accused Blaiklock of ‘stoking racism and anti-immigrant propaganda’.
He tweeted: “How long can #BrexitParty and its founder go in (sic) stoking racism and anti-immigrant propaganda!
“There is no ‘Slough General!’
“#FakeNews Delete tweet @blaiklockBP apologise and stop misleading the British public by creating division within harmonious communities.”
More than 3000 tweets have since been published pointing out that Slough General does not exist.
Ms Blaiklock and the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, who run Wexham Park Hospital, have been contacted for comment.
be_ transparent
20:08, 31 July 2019
I think what would make things much clearer for everybody would be for the reporter David Lee to have a chat with Wexham Park hospital and inform Slough on what the actual facts are on Slough health tourism by publishing them as a follow up news story. Perhaps a lot more work than writing a news story about a tweet from someone who clearly isn't familiar with Slough, but informing Slough surely would be the way forward here so both sides can debate based on facts rather than do yaa boo politics on Twitter?
