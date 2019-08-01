Slough bikers convicted for ‘brutal’ attack on rival motorcycle gang

Two men with connections to the Red Devils and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs have been convicted of a bloody attack on rival bikers.

Przemyslaw Korkus, 41, of Penn Road, and Bartosz Plesniak, 34, of Lancaster Avenue, were part of a gang of 13 people who targeted members of the Warg Brotherhood and the Vikings Motorcycle Club while they held a weekly meeting.

Dressed in balaclavas and dark clothing, the group stormed an outbuilding at the Forman Club and Institute in Blindley Heath, Surrey, shortly before 7.30pm on November 7 last year.

They attacked their victims with various weapons with seven people suffering serious stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

One man was stabbed through his right arm while another had lacerations to his stomach which required bowel surgery and 29 staples.

Surrey Police immediately started an investigation and within 24 hours Korkus had been arrested in Slough after a witness gave a description of the vehicle he used.

Another six men were later arrested with evidence recovered linking them to the attack and their status as members or prospective members of Red Devils Motorcycle Club and Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

All seven men pleaded not guilty to six counts of GBH with intent, one count of violent disorder, one count of assault causing actual bodily harm, one count of possessing an offensive weapon and one count of possession of a bladed article.

After an eight-week trial at Kingston Crown Court, the men were convicted on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday, who led the investigation, said: “This was a planned, unprovoked attack and these seven men knew what they were getting into when they met up that evening.

“While they may try to justify their brutal actions as part of a feud with the Vikings Motorcycle Club, and the prospect of an enhanced reputation among their so-called ‘brothers’, there is no excuse for this sort of gratuitous criminal violence in the UK.

“I hope these convictions serve as a warning to anyone who believes their loyalties to any group or gang justifies criminality or violence that we will do everything we can to disrupt and detect their activities.”

David Jacobs, 28, of Chalfont Lane, Rickmansworth, Ladislav Szalay, 32, of Torrington Drive, Harrow, Tamas Tomacsek, 38, of Milton Grove, Enfield, Piotr Zamijewski, 44, of Dorchester Waye, Hayes, were all found guilty of all counts.

Jimi Kidd, 39, of Buttinghill Drive, Haywards Heath, was found not guilty of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article but guilty of the other charges.

They will be sentenced in October.