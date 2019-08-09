Slough-born Christian Wade makes dream start to NFL career with 65-yard touchdown

Slough-born Christian Wade made a dream start to his new NFL career as he ran in a 65-yard touchdown on his first appearance.

The former Wasps winger ditched rugby union in October to pursue the dream of playing American football stateside.

He joined the NFL’s International Pathway Program for players outside the US and sealed a deal to the Buffalo Bills in April.

Lining up in the Bills’ first pre-season friendly, the 28-year-old running back took his chance as he surged through the Indianapolis Colts defence to score a lung-busting touchdown.

From rugby star to the NFL ...



Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown in his first-ever football game (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8nr0P5TXgP — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

The Bills went on to win the match 24-16.

Wade could make his first league appearance when the Bills kick off their campaign in the NFC East away at the New York Jets on September 8.