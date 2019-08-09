Items handed in at Slough Police station during firearm surrender campaign

A police campaign to surrender unwanted guns and ammunition saw 10 items handed in at Slough Police Station and 11 in Maidenhead Police Station.

The National Firearms Surrender Campaign ran for a two-week period with the aim of highlighting the dangers of firearms and reminding people that they are illegal in the United Kingdom.

More than 80 items were handed in across the Thames Valley from Saturday, July 20 to Saturday, August 3. They included handguns, air rifles, pistols and ammunition cartridges.

Of those 55 were firearms and 32 were items of ammunition.

Sgt Ryan Powell, of the Windsor and Maidenhead problem solving team, said: “Any firearms in our community could cause serious harm. Fortunately, the types of firearms that have been surrendered during this amnesty in the Royal Borough have been unused old rifles. While they are far less concerning, we will gladly take any firearms off of a member of the public and dispose of them as appropriate to help make our community safer.”

During the surrender period anyone handing over firearms did not face prosecution – illegal possession of a firearm can lead to five years in prison.

Chief Inspector Karen McManus, tactical firearms lead for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire, said: “This means that there are now 87 fewer firearms and items of ammunition on our streets, which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.”

Although the firearms surrender has concluded, anyone who finds a firearm or is uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm is asked to contact police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency situation.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 for 100 per cent anonymity