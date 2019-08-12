Slough Horticultural Show to take place this weekend

Vintage cars, a tree puppet, fun fair rides and a mobile farm will all be on offer at the Slough Horticultural Show on Saturday.

With scores of different professionally-judged competitions to enter, in addition to extensive entertainment and fun, the competition is a great day out for residents young and old.

Youngsters can participate in the Scarecrow Challenge – it can be made with any materials and depict a children’s film or book character. Models that are brought along will be evaluated by judges before a winner will be declared.

For older visitors there is a selection of competitions being held including: best home grown produce including vegetables and flowers, and best home made items, including cakes, knitted items and clothing, or for keen photographers, there is a photography competition.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “I can’t wait to see not only what residents have entered into the show, but the varied entertainment for all the family as well. This looks to be another fantastic community event building on last year’s show, so pop along and join us for the afternoon on the 17 August.”

Entry forms or further information can be found by emailing sloughhorticulturalshow@gardener.com.

The event is running from 11am to 5pm. Car parking is available at Lascelles Park, but visitors are advised to travel by public transport or walk where possible.