Summer holiday club teaches families to prepare healthy meals

Families on a budget have been learning to make nutritious and quick meals at a school holiday food club.

The Good Grub Club is an initiative created to combat holiday hunger and supports families by hosting interactive workshops over the summer holidays.

While parents go off and learn how to cook under chef lecturer Mark Goldstein and his staff, children play under the supervision of volunteers.

Around eight families are attending the weekly session, which is held at Zest restaurant in Langley College.

Mum Pauline, 43, of Langley, attended the pilot Good Grub Club last year and will be participating in this summer’s sessions.

She said: “We get to cook and try different ingredients and foods that I might not normally buy. When you’re a single mum it’s hard to try and experiment when you don’t know if your child will like it.

“Also, it’s about cooking things you have forgotten about that actually are easy like apple crumble - which I don’t think I’ve had since I lost my mum years ago.”

The club has been expanded by housing association Radian and Slough Borough Council's building and maintenance partner Osborne which helped source the venue.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir, cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: “This is a great example of lots of organisations working in partnership for the benefit of Slough residents.

“Not only do children get to experience an activity, their parents get expert advice on how to cook really wholesome and budget friendly meals they can use in their everyday lives.

“Then, what better way to spend a mealtime but together trying new food and talking.”