Police thank ambulance service for kind note following "difficult" week

Thames Valley Police has thanked the ambulance service after a touching note was left on a patrol car at Wexham Park Hospital.

The note, tweeted out by TVP Chiltern and South Bucks, acknowledges it's been a "difficult" week for TVP following the death of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Harper died on Thursday after an incident in Sulthamstead while responding to a reported burglary.

Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike.

The tweet, which has received more than 125 likes, states: "This lovely note was left on one our patrol cars at Wexham Park Hospital overnight. It means a lot, thank you."

The note, signed off by the ambulance service, reads: "It's been a difficult week for TVP. I know this isn't much but we thought you'd appreciate a little note to let you know that we appreciate all you.

"We've got your backs."

The note signs off by saying "stay safe".

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to help support PC Harper's family has already raised £218,000.

To view the fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper