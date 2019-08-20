SITE INDEX

    • Police thank ambulance service for kind note following "difficult" week

    Thames Valley Police has thanked the ambulance service after a touching note was left on a patrol car at Wexham Park Hospital.

    The note, tweeted out by TVP Chiltern and South Bucks, acknowledges it's been a "difficult" week for TVP following the death of PC Andrew Harper. 

    PC Harper died on Thursday after an incident in Sulthamstead while responding to a reported burglary.

    Jed Foster, 20, of Reading, has been charged with his murder and the theft of a quad bike.

    The tweet, which has received more than 125 likes, states: "This lovely note was left on one our patrol cars at Wexham Park Hospital overnight. It means a lot, thank you." 

    The note, signed off by the ambulance service, reads: "It's been a difficult week for TVP. I know this isn't much but we thought you'd appreciate a little note to let you know that we appreciate all you.

    "We've got your backs."

    The note signs off by saying "stay safe". 

    A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation to help support PC Harper's family has already raised £218,000.

    To view the fundraising page visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper

