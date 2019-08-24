Fire services called to two car collision on Stoke Road

10:29AM, Saturday 24 August 2019
Slough fire services were called to a two car collision on Stoke Road at the junction off Elliman Avenue at 11pm last night.
They attended the scene for about an hour.
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital but there were no serious injuries.
