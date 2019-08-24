SITE INDEX

    • Fire services called to two car collision on Stoke Road

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Slough fire services were called to a two car collision on Stoke Road at the junction off Elliman Avenue at 11pm last night.

    They attended the scene for about an hour.

    One person was taken by ambulance to hospital but there were no serious injuries.

