    • Fire in Herschel Park believed to have been started deliberately

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead and Langley attended a fire at Herschel Park at 2pm today.

    They were at the scene for about 40 minutes attending to approximately 7x20m of trees that had caught fire.

    It is believed the fire was started deliberately.

    No one was injured in the blaze.

