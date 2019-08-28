SITE INDEX

    • Fire breaks out at Slough Trading Estate

    Fire breaks out on Slough Trading Estate

    Credit : Kathryn Blundell

    A fire has broken out at the Slough Trading Estate tonight (Wednesday).

    Reports and videos on Twitter show the blaze at the top of a building near the Edinburgh Avenue Trade Park sign.

    It is not yet clear exactly where the fire has occured.

    Slough Trading Estate said it was aware of a fire on site and tweeted to say that fire fighters were on the scene. 

    Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.

