Fire breaks out at Slough Trading Estate

06:09PM, Wednesday 28 August 2019
Credit : Kathryn Blundell
A fire has broken out at the Slough Trading Estate tonight (Wednesday).
Reports and videos on Twitter show the blaze at the top of a building near the Edinburgh Avenue Trade Park sign.
A fire has broken out at Slough Trading Estate. Video by @KathrynBtweets pic.twitter.com/sUue5xMDRZ— SloughWindsorExpress (@ExpressSeries) August 28, 2019
It is not yet clear exactly where the fire has occured.
Slough Trading Estate said it was aware of a fire on site and tweeted to say that fire fighters were on the scene.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.
