Car park set to be developed into social housing

The former Alpha St North car park is set to be developed into social housing by Slough Borough Council.

The scheme for 14 one and two-bedroom flats on the site will be delivered by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) on behalf of the council.

Work on the social housing homes is set to start by the end of the year and be completed by winter next year.

The Alpha Street site forms part of the council’s wider ‘small sites’ initiative which aims to bring sites such as old garages and run-down properties into use for new homes.

David Freer, development manager at Slough Urban Renewal, said: “This site provides yet another example of how SUR is successfully working in partnership with the council to deliver much needed housing for the town.

“This represents a significant milestone and takes us a step closer to building new homes for local people in Slough.

“We are delighted to now be in a position to move forward.”

SUR has appointed High Wycombe-based Life Build as the contractor on the project.