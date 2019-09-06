Drivers told to avoid Whitby Road due to gas leak

04:00PM, Friday 06 September 2019
Update 16.35pm
A spokeswoman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.47pm on Friday, 6 September, we received reports of a gas leak on Whitby Road, Slough.
A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Slough was sent to the scene.
Please avoid the area wherever possible as there may be heavy traffic."
Update 16.11pm
Slough Borough Council has confirmed the 'incident' is a gas leak. The road is likely to be closed all evening.
UPDATE: Whitby Road, near Frank Sutton Way, is closed to traffic, and is likely to be all evening, as work to repair a gas leak is ongoing. Gas engineers are on site.— SBC (@SloughCouncil) September 6, 2019
A crew from Slough Fire station is currently dealing with an 'incident' on Whitby Road, near Frank Sutton.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Please avoid the area wherever possible while we deal with the incident."
A crew from @SloughFS is currently attending an incident on Whitby Road, #Slough.— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) September 6, 2019
Please avoid the area wherever possible while we deal with the incident. pic.twitter.com/xukgG88e8G
Slough Borough Council has also asked drivers to avoid the are and said emergency services were on the scene.
Updates to follow.
