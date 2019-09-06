Drivers told to avoid Whitby Road due to gas leak

Update 16.35pm

A spokeswoman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.47pm on Friday, 6 September, we received reports of a gas leak on Whitby Road, Slough.

A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Slough was sent to the scene.

Update 16.11pm

Slough Borough Council has confirmed the 'incident' is a gas leak. The road is likely to be closed all evening.

A crew from Slough Fire station is currently dealing with an 'incident' on Whitby Road, near Frank Sutton.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Please avoid the area wherever possible while we deal with the incident."

Slough Borough Council has also asked drivers to avoid the are and said emergency services were on the scene.

