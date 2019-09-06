SITE INDEX

    • Drivers told to avoid Whitby Road due to gas leak

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Update 16.35pm

    A spokeswoman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.47pm on Friday, 6 September, we received reports of a gas leak on Whitby Road, Slough.

    A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Slough was sent to the scene.

    Please avoid the area wherever possible as there may be heavy traffic."

    Update 16.11pm

    Slough Borough Council has confirmed the 'incident' is a gas leak. The road is likely to be closed all evening.

    A crew from Slough Fire station is currently dealing with an 'incident' on Whitby Road, near Frank Sutton. 

    Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Please avoid the area wherever possible while we deal with the incident."

    Slough Borough Council has also asked drivers to avoid the are and said emergency services were on the scene. 

    Updates to follow. 

