    • Chemical spill at warehouse in Poyle cleared up by fire crews

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A chemical spill at a warehouse in Bath Road was attended by firefighters and other emergency services in the early hours of the morning.

    A fire crew from Langley and two from Slough, along with a pump from Whitley Wood Fire Station in Reading, were called to the scene of the incident at 12.23am and were there for about two hours.

    Also in attendance was a hazardous response unit, the police, and numerous ambulance vehicles including a heart team from the London Ambulance Service.

    Ambulance crews treated two warehouse employees at the scene and three were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

    Firefighters contained the spill and to clear it up used a chemical-resistant over drum which contains absorbent pads.

