Chemical spill at warehouse in Poyle cleared up by fire crews

09:29AM, Saturday 07 September 2019
A chemical spill at a warehouse in Bath Road was attended by firefighters and other emergency services in the early hours of the morning.
A fire crew from Langley and two from Slough, along with a pump from Whitley Wood Fire Station in Reading, were called to the scene of the incident at 12.23am and were there for about two hours.
Also in attendance was a hazardous response unit, the police, and numerous ambulance vehicles including a heart team from the London Ambulance Service.
Ambulance crews treated two warehouse employees at the scene and three were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Firefighters contained the spill and to clear it up used a chemical-resistant over drum which contains absorbent pads.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Four fire crews tackled the blaze at Slough Heat and Power station last night - with one team still there to watch over the site this morning.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their GCSE results today.