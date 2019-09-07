Chemical spill at warehouse in Poyle cleared up by fire crews

A chemical spill at a warehouse in Bath Road was attended by firefighters and other emergency services in the early hours of the morning.

A fire crew from Langley and two from Slough, along with a pump from Whitley Wood Fire Station in Reading, were called to the scene of the incident at 12.23am and were there for about two hours.

Also in attendance was a hazardous response unit, the police, and numerous ambulance vehicles including a heart team from the London Ambulance Service.

Ambulance crews treated two warehouse employees at the scene and three were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Firefighters contained the spill and to clear it up used a chemical-resistant over drum which contains absorbent pads.