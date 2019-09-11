SITE INDEX

    Slough woman re-sentenced for tax offences

    Slough woman re-sentenced for tax offences

    A compensation order for more than £20,000 has been revoked for a 27-year-old woman from Slough who admitted tax offences last year.

    Simren Kaur Jasal, of Upton Court Road, was re-sentenced following an appeal hearing in Brighton on Thursday, September 5.

    She was previously told to pay £20,448 in compensation after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with PAYE regulations to give security/further security for any amount in March 2018.

    But the compensation order was revoked at last week's hearing and Jasal was instead issued with a £200 fine and a £30 victim surcharge.

    Costs of £100 had already been paid so they were not re-awarded.

