Slough woman re-sentenced for tax offences

03:45PM, Wednesday 11 September 2019
A compensation order for more than £20,000 has been revoked for a 27-year-old woman from Slough who admitted tax offences last year.
Simren Kaur Jasal, of Upton Court Road, was re-sentenced following an appeal hearing in Brighton on Thursday, September 5.
She was previously told to pay £20,448 in compensation after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to comply with PAYE regulations to give security/further security for any amount in March 2018.
But the compensation order was revoked at last week's hearing and Jasal was instead issued with a £200 fine and a £30 victim surcharge.
Costs of £100 had already been paid so they were not re-awarded.
