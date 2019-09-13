SITE INDEX

    • Fire services tackle large blaze at Slough Heat and Power Station

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services from Slough, Langley and Windsor attended a fire at Slough Heat and Power Station at 9:30am this morning.

    Fire fighters were called to the power station in Buckingham Avenue where one of the metal hoppers filled with rubbish caught fire with flames reaching five storeys.

    Two engines from Slough, one from Langley and one from Windsor were at the scene for around two hours tackling the blaze and ensuring the area was safe.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

