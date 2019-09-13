Wheelie bin catches fire in Farnham Road

07:01PM, Friday 13 September 2019
Fire services from Slough and Langley attended a wheelie bin that had caught fire behind a William Hill bookmakers in Farnham Road at 1:30pm this afternoon.
Fire fighters were at the scene for 30 minutes putting out the blaze.
No one was injured during the fire.
