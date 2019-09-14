Shop damaged by fire in Cherwell Close

09:37AM, Saturday 14 September 2019
Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead and Langley attended a fire at a betting shop in Cherwell Close in Colnbrook, Slough at 2am this morning.
Around 20 per cent of the shop, which is beneath flats that are under renovation, was damaged during the blaze.
Fire crews were at the scene for three hours.
No one was injured during the fire.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Four fire crews tackled the blaze at Slough Heat and Power station last night - with one team still there to watch over the site this morning.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.