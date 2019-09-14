SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sat, 14
22 °C
Sun, 15
25 °C
Mon, 16
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Shop damaged by fire in Cherwell Close

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services from Slough, Maidenhead and Langley attended a fire at a betting shop in Cherwell Close in Colnbrook, Slough at 2am this morning.

    Around 20 per cent of the shop, which is beneath flats that are under renovation, was damaged during the blaze.

    Fire crews were at the scene for three hours.

    No one was injured during the fire.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved