SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Sun, 15
26 °C
Mon, 16
20 °C
Tue, 17
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • House destroyed in fire in Parlaunt Road

    House destroyed in fire in Parlaunt Road

    Fire services from Langley, Slough and Maidenhead attended a fire at a house in Parlaunt Road at 3:50pm yesterday afternoon.

    They remained at the scene until 11pm last night where the three bedroom house was destroyed alongside a percentage of the neighbouring property.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved