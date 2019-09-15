House destroyed in fire in Parlaunt Road

10:44AM, Sunday 15 September 2019
Fire services from Langley, Slough and Maidenhead attended a fire at a house in Parlaunt Road at 3:50pm yesterday afternoon.
They remained at the scene until 11pm last night where the three bedroom house was destroyed alongside a percentage of the neighbouring property.
No one was injured during the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
