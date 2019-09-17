SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 17
18 °C
Wed, 18
18 °C
Thu, 19
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire services called to property in Longwood Avenue after man collapses when cooking

    Fire services called to property in Longwood Avenue after man collapses when cooking

    Langley fire services were called to a property in Longwood Avenue at 5:45pm last night after a man had collapsed when cooking.

    Smoke from the burning food triggered the fire alarm which alerted the emergency services.

    Fire crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes where they performed first aid on the man and ventilated the scene.

    There was no fire damage to the property.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved