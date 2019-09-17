Fire services called to property in Longwood Avenue after man collapses when cooking

10:26AM, Tuesday 17 September 2019
Langley fire services were called to a property in Longwood Avenue at 5:45pm last night after a man had collapsed when cooking.
Smoke from the burning food triggered the fire alarm which alerted the emergency services.
Fire crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes where they performed first aid on the man and ventilated the scene.
There was no fire damage to the property.
