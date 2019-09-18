Firefighters tackle Colnbrook field fire believed to be arson

Fire services from Slough and Langley attended a field fire in The Hawthorns in Colnbrook at 6:30pm last night.

Around five acres of undergrowth grass and fallen timber were alight.

Fire crews were at the scene for around two hours.

At 12:30am this morning Langley fire crews were alerted that around five square meters of another patch of field in The Hawthorns was alight.

They were at the scene for around 45 minutes.

Both fires are suspected to have been caused by arson.

No one was injured during the fires.