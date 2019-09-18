Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after stabbing incident in Langley High Street

10:45AM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a stabbing incident in Langley High Street.
The High Street was closed from 3.05pm and a man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.
He remains in a stable condition.
The woman has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 804 17/9.
