    • Woman arrested on suspicion of assault after stabbing incident in Langley High Street

    Langley High Street closed following reports of a stabbing

    A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a stabbing incident in Langley High Street.

    The High Street was closed from 3.05pm and a man was taken to hospital by the air ambulance. 

    He remains in a stable condition. 

    The woman has been released under investigation. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 804 17/9.

