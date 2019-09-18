Disruption on M4 eastbound due to bedframe on carriageway

01:51PM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
Traffic officers are en-route to the M4 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5 after reports of a bedframe on the carriageway.
Highways England have advised drivers take notice of road signals and approach the area with caution.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.