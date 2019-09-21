15-year-old stabbed to death in Slough

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Slough.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the boy was stabbed following an altercation with another male at the skate park in Salt Hill Park in Stoke Poges Lane on Saturday.

Police officers and the ambulance service were called to the park at about 6.30pm but the boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

A scene watch has been put in place and a full investigation has been launched.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have been made so far.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this incident and our officers are at the scene carrying out enquiries in order to locate those responsible for this crime.

“I believe that a number of other people were in the skate park at the time this occurred, so I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this incident to come forward, if they have not already done so.

“I would particularly like to appeal to anyone who has any mobile phone footage of the incident or knows who is responsible for this crime.

“If you have any information or footage which you think could help our investigation, please do the right thing, come forward and speak to us.

“I understand that there will be a lot of concern in the community about this offence, but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that a full investigation is underway.

“Members of the public might see an increased police presence in the area, and anyone with any questions should feel free to approach them.”

Anyone with information that they think could be relevant to this investigation should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1240 (21/9).