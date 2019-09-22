Teenage boy arrested in connection with Salt Hill Park stabbing

A teenage boy has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Slough.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after another 15-year old boy died from a stab wound at the skate park in Salt Hill Park yesterday evening.

The incident took place after an altercation involving a group of males at about 6.30pm. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but his family are receiving support from specially trained officers. A post mortem is scheduled to take place later today.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we have made an early arrest as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“The arrested person is a 15 year-old boy and he is currently in police custody.

“Our investigation is continuing and our officers are working to ensure we identify all of those responsible for this offence.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area today as we continue to carry out enquiries.

“I would like to further reassure people that we believe that all of those involved in this incident were known or associated with each other, and that this was not a random attack.

“I would also like to continue to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident to come forward and speak to police. Your information could be vital to our investigation and in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with any details which could be relevant to us should call 101, quoting reference number 1240 21/9.”

Alternatively, people can make a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the Thames Valley Police website.