Salt Hill Park stab victim identified by police

Police have formally identified the 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Slough on Friday.

Elton Gashaj, from Slough, died from a stab wound to the chest which he sustained in the skate park in Salt Hill Park on Friday evening.

Police and ambulance services were called at about 6.30pm but the victim died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and released under investigation, while another 15-year-old boy remains in custody.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday but has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “The family of Elton Gashaj are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues.

“I would reiterate that if anyone has any information that could assist us with this investigation, please call 101, quoting reference 1240 21/9.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”