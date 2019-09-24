Boy, 15, charged with murder following Salt Hill Park stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a boy was stabbed to death in Slough.

Elton Gashaj, 15, died from a stab wound to the chest on Friday evening in the skate park in Salt Hill Park.

A 15-year-old boy from Slough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He will appear at Slough Magistrates Court today.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident but was released under no further action. Another 15-year-old boy was also arrested and released under investigation.

LPA Commander for Slough, Superintendent Sarah Grahame, said: “I understand that this tragic incident has caused concern within the community, but I would like to offer reassurance that our officers are investigating this thoroughly.

“There will be an increased police presence in the local area whilst the investigation is ongoing and officers conduct reassurance patrols. If you see any officers and have any questions, please feel free to approach them and ask.

“We are also working closely with our partners and local schools to offer support to those that have been affected.”