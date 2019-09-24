Tributes paid to 15-year-old Slough stab victim

Tributes have been paid to the 15-year-old boy who died in Salt Hill Park on Friday.

Elton Gashaj died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident in Salt Hill Park on Friday evening. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

A tribute from his family, released by Thames Valley Police, says: "In the memory of our beloved son, our superstar, the sweetest boy and beloved brother Elton Gashaj who tragically was taken away from us at 15 years old.

"It's hard to believe that he's not going to be around us anymore.

"He will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten."

Peter Collins, head teacher of Slough and Eton Business and Enterprise College, added: "We are deeply saddened to learn that a student who attended Slough and Eton lost his life in such tragic circumstances and our sympathies are with Elton’s friends and family at this awful time.

"We will continue to offer support to students in school for as long as they need it."