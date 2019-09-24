Slough man charged with multiple offences against parliamentarians

A Slough man has been charged with multiple offences of making malicious communications to parliamentarians.

Wajid Shah, 26, of Connaught Road, was charged with five counts of sending a letter or communication or article conveying a threatening message on September 18.

They are in connection with a series of threatening and abusive communications to current or previous Members of Parliament.

Police will not reveal who the alleged victims are.

Shah was arrested three times, on March 30, April 15 and April 20.

He has been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 9.