SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 24
20 °C
Wed, 25
19 °C
Thu, 26
19 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Slough industrial fire put out by firefighters

    George Roberts

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters put out an extractor fan fire in Slough this afternoon.

    At about lunchtime, three crews were called to Perth Avenue after an extractor fan in an industrial building caught alight.

    The crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading. No people were harmed in the incident.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved