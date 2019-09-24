Slough industrial fire put out by firefighters

05:37PM, Tuesday 24 September 2019
Firefighters put out an extractor fan fire in Slough this afternoon.
At about lunchtime, three crews were called to Perth Avenue after an extractor fan in an industrial building caught alight.
The crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading. No people were harmed in the incident.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.