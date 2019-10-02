Loose scaffolding closes Slough High Street

A section of the High Street had to be closed last night after scaffolding came loose from a takeaway shop.

Members of the public noticed that the scaffolding above Peri Peri Original was not attached to the building and was leaning into the road.

A crew from Slough attended the scene at about 10pm and gained access to the building to secure the scaffolding internally.

Firefighters then contacted Slough council who closed part of the road until the scaffolders arrived this morning to dismantle the scaffolding.

A spokesman for Slough Borough Council said: “A highways inspector was called to 290 High Street at 11pm on Tuesday, October 1 after we received a call from Thames Valley Police that scaffolding that had come away from the wall due to the weather conditions.

“The High Street was closed between The Grove and Wexham Road for safety reasons.

“The scaffolding company was called and attended to secure the scaffolding.

“The emergency services left the scene and the road closure was lifted at 3am.”