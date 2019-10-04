Robbers run over victim with stolen Mercedes in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery took place in Slough.

On Saturday, September 28 between 12pm and 12.30pm, two men, one armed with a large knife, stole a silver Mercedes from a property in Pearl Gardens.

When the victim challenged the offenders, one produced the knife while the other knocked the victim over with the car.

The victim received injuries to both wrists and his forehead.

The first offender is described as a slim white man in his late twenties or thirties, wearing a grey hoodie and a mustard coloured body warmer. He also had a light amount of ginger facial hair.

The second man was white and wearing a light blue hoodie.

Designated investigator Alexandra Bishop, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence who believes that they may have any information to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190300638, or to make a report online.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes with the partial registration WT15 *** and a grey Audi with the partial registration PF04 *** driving erratically in the area. This would have been a busy time of day for motorists and I urge anyone who was driving in the area to check their dash-cam footage from around this time.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”