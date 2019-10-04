Section 60 extended stop and search powers cease in Slough

A Section 60 order which has given the police greater stop and search powers in Slough for the last week has ceased.

Thames Valley Police enacted the infrequently used power following the killing of 15-year-old Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park on September 21 and the stabbing of a man in Station Road, Langley, on September 25.

The order allows police to search anyone - whether they have reasonable grounds to do so or not – and is intended to tackle incidents of serious violence.

It has covered the entire borough since 2pm on Friday, September 27 and was scheduled to be lifted the following day - as the legislation does not envisage this power can be used indefinitely.

However since instigated it has been periodically extended for 24 hours until it ceased today at 1.59pm.

Chief Inspector Lee Barnham, Deputy LPA Commander for Slough said: “Although Section 60 has ceased at 1.59pm today (October 4), police officers will still be able to apply their ordinary stop and search powers in Slough from 2.00pm today, requiring police officers to have reasonable grounds to carry out a search where they think someone may be in possession of a weapon, controlled drugs or a tool that could be used to commit crime.

“The situation in Slough will be closely monitored and if the grounds exist a new Section 60 will be instigated.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for supporting Slough LPA.”