    • 'Incident' closes roads in Slough

    Thames Valley Police (TVP) has closed roads in Slough due to an incident last night involving a police chase.

    A tweet from TVP Roads Policing says: “Please be aware that due to an incident last night, there is currently a closure Tuns Lane to Church Street into Chalvey, Slough including the junction with Chalvey Road West.”

    The closures are in place while investigations are carried out. The tweet asks people make alternative arrangements.

