Man arrested on suspicion of burglary following police chase in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in Chalvey that has closed roads overnight and into this morning.

Officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm in Alexandra Road at about 9.35pm last night.

Armed response officers attended and the man made off on a blue motorcycle and a baton round was fired.

The man then ran off on foot, and with the assistance of a dog unit from the Joint Operations Unit, the man, aged 37, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

No firearm was found in the man’s possession who has been taken to the Wexham Park Hospital in Slough as a result of bite injuries sustained during the arrest.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Rich Jarvis of Reading CID said: “I am appealing to anybody that was in the area of Alexandra Road last night and witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“You can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 1503 (4/10).

“We brought this incident to a safe conclusion and arrested the man on suspicion of burglary.

“There are, however, currently some road closures in place from Tuns Lane to Church Street in Chalvey including the junction with Chalvey Road while investigations continue. This includes a search of the area for any property that may have been discarded during the incident.”

Deputy LPA Commander for Slough Chief Inspector Lee Barnham added: “We will always respond to reports of weapons in a robust and swift manner, hence our response last night.

“I would, however, like to re-assure the community that no firearm was located and a man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“I would urge the community to always remain vigilant and report any incidents of this nature to the police.”