Firefighters extinguish basement fire in Slough

10:46AM, Thursday 10 October 2019
A fire in a basement in Windsor Road was put out by firefighters on Tuesday.
Two crews from Slough were called to the commercial property at about 4.30pm.
Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel and two jets, before ventilating the property.
Crews were on scene for about one hour and 10 minutes. No one was hurt in the incident.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Langley High Street is currently closed after Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a stabbing at around 3.05pm this afternoon.
A section of the M4 will be closed this weekend, starting tomorrow (Friday) evening.