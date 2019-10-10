SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters extinguish basement fire in Slough

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    A fire in a basement in Windsor Road was put out by firefighters on Tuesday.

    Two crews from Slough were called to the commercial property at about 4.30pm.

    Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel and two jets, before ventilating the property.

    Crews were on scene for about one hour and 10 minutes. No one was hurt in the incident.

