Stop and search powers extended in Slough following Section 60 order

An order granting the police increased stop and search powers in Slough has been extended until tomorrow (Saturday).

Thames Valley Police said it has enacted a section 60 order following a number of incidents in the area.

The measures will allow officers to search people for weapons, regardless if they have reasonable grounds to do so, until 12.29pm today.

The police first enacted the Section 60 order on Friday, September 27 in response to the death of 15 year-old Elton Gashaj in Salt Hill Park on Saturday, September 21 and the stabbing of another man in Langley four days later.

The order was extended throughout the following week but ceased on Friday, October 4.

It was reinstated on Tuesday due to ‘information received’ and further weapon seizures.

A spokesman from the police said: “Members of the public will see an increased presence of officers, please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns.”