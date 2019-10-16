Police appeal for witnesses of serious road collision in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious road collision in Slough which left a woman with a broken arm and wrist.

The female pedestrian, 44, was hit by a blue Volkswagen Passat at the junction of Wexham Road and Malpas Road at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 9.

She needed surgery at Wexham Park Hospital and remains there.

PC Paul Stott of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Taplow, said: “This incident occurred near to a school at the end of the school day.

“I believe there were lots of people around who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 43190313913 or make a report online.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”