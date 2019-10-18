Firefighters use electric saw to cut ring off 15-year-old boy

Wexham Park Hospital had to call in the help of firefighters to cut a ring off the hand of a 15-year-old today.

A crew from Slough Fire Station were called to the hospital at about 10am this morning after staff were unable to cut through the ring with their cutting equipment.

It is thought the ring, which was made of a very strong metal, had been on the teenage boy’s finger for about 12 hours leaving it extremely swollen.

The ring cutter firefighters used initially did not work either, so they had to use a larger electric saw instead.

The crew was at the scene for about two hours.