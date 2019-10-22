Campaign extended to warn residents of modern slavery in Slough

The Safer Slough Partnership (SSP) is stepping up its campaign to raise awareness of modern slavery.

Last year the group put up posters across the town encouraging people to call the Modern Slavery Helpline if they suspected anyone was a victim of exploitation.

The campaign led to a 400 per cent increase in calls in Slough.

To mark Anti-Slavery Day, which took place on Friday, the message will now be extended to warn people about different types of modern slavery including criminal exploitation, domestic servitude, sexual exploitation and forced labour.

Posters have been translated into Polish, Romanian, Urdu and Punjabi with the aim of informing residents what could be happening on their doorstep.

Josie Wragg, joint chair of the Safer Slough Partnership, said: “Following the success of wave one of the campaign, we wanted to delve a little deeper and raise awareness specifically of the different types of modern slavery.

“No one should live a life feeling scared, intimidated and trapped at the hands of someone else.

“However, the reality is that modern slavery is happening across the country and here in Slough.

“If you think you know of someone who may be a victim of modern slavery, or believe you are a victim yourself, report it now – there is help available.”

The SSP is made up of organisations including Thames Valley Police, Slough Borough Council and the Slough Youth Parliament.

The first wave of its Modern Slavery is Closer Than You Think campaign won the social impact category at the Outdoor Media Awards in June.

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, joint chair of the Safer Slough Partnership, added: “If you suspect anyone is the victim of domestic servitude, forced labour, criminal exploitation or sexual exploitation your call could make a massive difference to the lives of victims and the circumstances they find themselves in.”

Call 0800 0121 700 to make a report.