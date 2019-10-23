Slough woman makes breast cancer discovery after picture at Edinburgh tourist attraction

A woman from Slough made a life-changing discovery when a thermal imaging camera at a tourist attraction in Edinburgh revealed she had breast cancer.

Bal Gill, 41, visited the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in the Scottish city’s Royal Mile back in May.

Part of the attraction lets visitors see a visual of all their body hot spots and when Bal took a photo, she noticed a red heat patch coming from her left breast.

On returning home, she found out that thermal imaging cameras are often used to detect cancer and after making an appointment with her doctor, she was diagnosed with the disease.

In a letter to the venue, Bal said: “I made an appointment with the doctor and as it turns out, I do have breast cancer, thankfully really early stages.

“I have now had two surgeries and have one to go to prevent it from spreading.”

She added: “I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known.

“I know it’s not the intention of the camera but for me, it really was a life-changing visit.

“I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life.”

Andrew Johnson, general manager of Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, said: “We did not realise that our Thermal Camera had the potential to detect life-changing symptoms in this way.

“We were really moved when Bal contacted us to share her story as breast cancer is very close to home for me and a number of our team.

“It’s amazing that Bal noticed the difference in the image and crucially acted on it promptly.

“We wish her all the best with her recovery and hope to meet her and her family in the future.”

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK with one in seven women likely to be affected by the disease in their lifetime.

Breast cancer awareness month runs until the end of October.